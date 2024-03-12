Town of Owego and Vestal Asphalt receive ISSA President’s Award for Excellence in Pavement Preservation 

On Friday, March 1, representatives from The Town of Owego, along with Vestal Asphalt, Inc., celebrated their recognition for their work in pavement preservation by the International Slurry Surfacing Association (ISSA). The President’s Award for Pavement Preservation Excellence was awarded for the work performed on Main Street and Woodwind subdivision in the Town of Owego in 2022.

For Chemung, The Pavement Preservation Excellence award was given for the work performed on Lockwood Run Road in the Town of Chemung last summer. Representatives from Chemung were present at the March 1 celebration, which took place at Vestal Asphalt, and were recognized as well.

For Owego, the planning of the project on Main Street, Laine Court, Shady Hill Road, Eland Drove, Perry Drive, and McFadden Road was a collaborative effort between Vestal Asphalt and the Town of Owego.

Representatives from the Company and the Town assessed a myriad of paving options, ultimately determining that the best solution was a combination of pavement preservation treatments involving cold-mix paving, fog seal, and micro surfacing.

“The result was a savings of more than $200,000 compared to the cost of conventional hot-mix paving applications,” The New York Pavement Preservation Association wrote in a press release arriving out of Albany, N.Y.

During the March 1 celebration and recognition ceremony, Town of Owego Highway Superintendent Mike Roberts stated that all of his expectations for this project were exceeded and the department has continued exploring the use of similar treatments on other roads in the town.

Roberts, as well as other town officials, was on hand to accept the award at the Vestal Asphalt offices.

“We are extremely honored to receive this prestigious award from ISSA and share it with the Town of Owego,” said Justin Guiles, CEO of Vestal Asphalt during the March 1 celebration, adding, “When implemented correctly, the concepts of pavement preservation drastically extend the life of our roads.

“This saves countless taxpayer dollars while at the same time lowering carbon footprint. The Town of Owego Highway Department deserves this recognition for their approach to maintaining their road network and making the most of their budget.”

ISSA is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the use of pavement preservation techniques globally. The annual President’s Award for Excellence recognizes a project completed in the U.S. or Internationally that exemplifies the International Slurry Surfacing Association – the highest quality, workmanship, and best standards of practice that demonstrate exceptional quality and innovation in pavement preservation.

The Award for Pavement Preservation Excellence exemplifies the spirit of NYPPA and the pavement preservation industry. This recognition serves as a reminder of the importance of investing in infrastructure and the positive impact it can have on communities, the release outlined.

To learn more about the NYPPA, visit www.nypavementpreservation.com.

To learn more about Vestal Asphalt, visit https://vestalasphalt.com/.