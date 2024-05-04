Gallery Forty-One’s May Member of the Month is Rebecca Smith, who has been a member since 2019 and is also one of the photographers for the Vestal Fire Department.

Beckie’s work in the Gallery consists of photographs emphasizing themes of nature, as well as cards with family topics.

You can see her work at Gallery 41, located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the first and third Sunday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found on Facebook and Instagram at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego and www.instagram.com/gallery41owego. You can also call the Gallery at (607) 687-2876 during business hours.