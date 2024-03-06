Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 19, 2024 through Feb. 25, 2024 there were 75 calls for service, the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and one traffic ticket was issued.

The department also reported the following arrest.

Vincent M. Smith, age 43 of Ithaca, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree – Disobeying a Court Mandate (Misdemeanor) for an incident in January 2023. Smith was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.