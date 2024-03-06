April benefit concert supports local singer

By JoAnn R. Walter —

A benefit concert in support of local singer Patty Patterson, and aptly named “Patty-Palooza,” is scheduled for April 6 at Touch of Texas, located at 1240 Upper Front St. in Binghamton, N.Y.

The Patty-Palooza Benefit event, described as “A day of love, support & live music”, will feature artists Bob Patterson (from the group, Nailed It), Gene Hummel and Jake Vroman, Nick G. and The Neons, Tim Ruffo, DramaScream, and the Devon Lawton Band.

Special guest Jeff Hoag, a Nashville D.J. known for his show “WSM at Night”, is set to emcee the event. Hoag’s resume also includes hosting shows at the Grand Ole Opry.

The concert benefit starts at noon and will run until 8 p.m. Adults are a $10 donation; children aged twelve and under will be free. There will be a kitchen menu available for purchase, along with a full bar; 50/50 raffles and basket raffles will also be on hand.

Donations received on Patty’s behalf will be used for medical bills and other medical expenses.

Patty Patterson is a long-time resident of the Greater Binghamton area. A master electrician and electrical engineer, Patty most recently has been working as a principal engineer. She also served as a firefighter for three years with the Endwell Fire Department.

It is Patty’s connection to the region’s 607 music family that brings together several local musical artists at the benefit in her honor. A well-known singer and guitar player who has performed with Two Dollar Pistol, Tim Ruffo, and more, Patty is planning to attend the benefit on April 6. Her journey to New York City’s N.Y.U. for a laryngectomy is scheduled for April 9.

As a back story, a tumor was found in Patty’s throat over a year ago. She was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC), and initial treatments and surgeries were not successful.

A heartbreaking situation, late last year Patty, and in her mid-30s, learned that the only way to save her life was to undergo an operation to remove her vocal cords. Due to the location of the tumor, doctors were unable to reach the area behind the voice box to perform other surgeries, so a laryngectomy is the only option.

Krissie Petticrew, a good friend of Patty’s, and on behalf of the 607 Music Family, shared, “Patty has always been extremely kind and giving to others in their time of need, and now it is time to help Patty.”

Petticrew shared an example of Patty’s big heart. A “super fan” of country music artist Miranda Lambert, Patty has been to at least 11 of Lambert’s concerts. One particular thrill involved getting a photo op with Lambert at a meet-and-greet. Lambert is also well-known for giving back to shelter animals via her merchandise sales, and Patty has purchased merchandise from Lambert’s collection.

“Giving back to animals in need is also near-and-dear to Patty’s heart,” said Petticrew.

You can find the Patty-Palooza event posted on Facebook. If you are interested in donating and unable to attend the Patty-Palooza event, a GoFundMe has also been set up at https://gofund.me/7c2e01ae.