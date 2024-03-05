New FPUC Young Adult Fellowship Group starting in March 

Are you a young adult between the ages of about 20 and 35? Do you know a young adult who is looking for opportunities for friendship, community, Bible study, faith conversations, service to others, and fun with people in their own age group?

This Tuesday, March 5, and Tuesday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m., a new Young Adult Fellowship group will gather for pizza, fun, and planning in the kitchen and lounge at the First Presbyterian Union Church, located on the corner of North Avenue and Temple Street in Owego.

Whether you grew up in a church or have never attended church, all are welcome. If you want to explore the connections between Christian faith, your life, and the world we live in, you are welcome. If you want to be part of a group of young adults who are making a difference in our community, you are welcome.

Leah Gillule and Susie Hall have expressed interest in starting this new group for the church and community. You can contact Leah or Susie, or email Pastor Carolyn Gillette at pastorcarolyngillette@gmail.com or by text to (607) 744-7283 if you have any questions or to tell them you would like to join.

Visit once, eat pizza, and check it out. All are welcome! Let them know if you are attending, however, at the contact above so they are sure to have enough pizza.