Letter: Kudos on the outstanding memoir

Dear Editor,

Kudos go out to Gerald Rhodes and Peter Gordon’s new outstanding edition of the May Davison Rhodes memoir, “The Hired Man on Horseback”, covering the unlikely but consequential marriage of May Davison of Apalachin and Eugene Manlove Rhodes of New Mexico.

The new edition contains photos, graphics, recollections, family archives, insights that hitherto have not been compiled in one book. This material will be an invaluable reference for future studies and research on the remarkable lives of May and Eugene and western literature and history.

Sincerely,

Michael Gulachok

Owego, N.Y.