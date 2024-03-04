A Special Bible Study Webinar: Hagar’s Voice: Listening to the Marginalized

The voices of enslaved women and girls usually go unheard, even in the Bible. But the story of Hagar is different.

On March 6, at 6:30 p.m., join Owego Presbyterians for an opportunity to learn from Margaret Aymer, Austin Theological Seminary’s vice president for academic affairs, dean of faculty, professor of New Testament studies, and author of Presbyterian Women’s past church-wide Bible study on the Beatitudes.

The webinar, held at FPUC, located at the corner of Temple Street and North Avenue, will investigate how the book of Genesis raises up the enslaved Egyptian woman Hagar as a mother, a God-namer, and perhaps even the theological teacher of Abraham.

There will be a short presentation and a time for Q&A.

FPUC’s Faith Practices Committee sponsors this program. Join them at 6:30 p.m. (note the early start-time) in the church lounge with Pastors Bruce and Carolyn Gillette, the hosts for the evening.