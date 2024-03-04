Adventures with Troop 38 and 638

By Scoutmaster Patrick —

February typically marks the middle of winter in our region of New York. When the snow flies, and the temperatures drop, opportunities not available during the summer months present themselves.

Seeking to embrace these opportunities, scouts from the Owego troops of 38 (for boys) and 638 (for girls) decided to head to Greek Peak Mountain Resort for a weekend interacting with the snow.

This winter has been warmer than most, with snow being a scarce commodity. Snowshoers, cross country skiers and snowmobilers might be feeling the frustration of the lack of the white stuff, while others are enjoying not having to deal with slippery sidewalks and roads. Fortunately, for alpine skiers and snowboarders, Greek Peak makes their own snow to supplement what nature has provided.

Leading up to this weekend the scouts had several weekly meetings where they learned about skiing, snowboarding, safety, and other winter activities. This was to prepare new skiers on what to expect. This included how to properly dress in the winter for being outside for long periods of time. First aid skills were also reviewed in the event of someone getting injured, and requirements for the Snow Sports Merit badge were discussed.

Since the weekend’s focus was skiing and snowboarding, and not winter camping, the scout troop rented the (heated) “A” frame at Greek Peak to “camp” in for the weekend. This provided a central location for scouts to meet, sleep, and prepare meals. On Friday evening the scouts packed up, traveled to Greek Peak, and then hauled their equipment to the “A” frame where they set up for the night. After reviewing additional merit badge requirements and a quick snack, scouts retired to bed.

This facility provided scouts with a variety of challenges to match their skill levels. Some scouts had their own equipment and can already ski most to all of the trails at Greek Peak. On the other end of the spectrum, there were scouts who have never skied before or only have attempted it once or twice in their lives before this event.

For the experienced skiers, they donned their equipment and headed out to the slopes with buddies (in all scouting events, youth must have a friend at all times). For new skiers, we rented equipment from Greek Peak, and Ski Instructors provided ski lessons. Over the course of the day the scouts challenged themselves on all sorts of terrain, from the “bunny” slope to Black Diamonds, based on their skill levels. Leaders and older experienced scouts also assisted newer skiers in skill development in an effort to take full advantage of all this resort has to offer.

In the end, all skiers were challenged and several scouts moved up in levels throughout the day. Being that this was a warm day, at one point the Ski Patrol closed down the ski lifts on account of a Thunderstorm. Though we were not able to ski during that time, this provided all of us an opportunity for a midday rest and snack.

On an additional note, for the scouts who were not interested in skiing or snowboarding, they were provided with the opportunity to go tubing at the tubing center at Greek Peak.

One nice aspect about staying at the location where we were skiing is that even though the sun had set, the skiing and snowboarding continued. With dinner being consumed, scouts headed back onto the slopes that were now lit up with lights for night skiing. Skiing under the lights adds another element of aesthetics and fun to round off the day. Several scouts skied until the last minute when the lift closed for the night.

That night, back in the “A” frame, scouts compared notes and statistics about their day while watching the groomers take to the slopes to smooth out the snow for the next morning’s crowd. Everyone slept well that night due to the physical activity and fresh air.

The next morning, after a breakfast of pancakes (prepared by the scouts) was served, the troops packed up and headed home. Before heading home we kept with the troop’s tradition of “Thorns and Roses”. This is a reflection time where each scout and leader expresses their “rose”, the favorite part of the trip. Their “thorn”, the least favorite part of the trip. Their “stem”, where they want to grow, and their “bud”, what they are looking forward to.

During this debrief, scouts recall the trip and what they learned. This includes not only how to ski, but also first aid aspects, how to pack for a skiing trip, how to challenge themselves on the slopes, how to prepare meals for the group, about what it takes to be a member of the ski patrol, how much fun winter sports can be, how to stay active and get outside even when the mercury drops, how to ask for help when needed and offer help to others when they can, and other concepts related to scouting and life.

In the end, they all decided that they want to return next year for a similar trip.

If you or someone you know is interested in Scouts BSA, there are two troops and a Cub Scout Pack in Owego that would welcome all youth. The programs that Troops 38 (for boys) and 638 (for girls) offer are for youth, ages 11 to 17. Cub Scout Pack 37’s programming is designed for youth (boys and girls) under the age of 11. Contact scouttroop38@gmail.com for more information about any of the above programs.