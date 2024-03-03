What’s Happening for the week of March 3, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MARCH

Springboard Diving Clinic for OFA students in grades six through 12. For more information or to register, email coach Roger Katchuk at Rkatchuk@yahoo.com.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

GriefShare Support Group, Jan. 8 to April 1, Mondays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre-Register at www.griefshare.org or call (607) 687-3261.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

After School Wednesdays, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Haven of Rest Ministries Inc., 62-64 North Ave., Owego. Busing from OES available. For information or to sign up, call Sherri at (607) 232-1258.

Threads Group meets on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m., at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. All are welcome.

MARCH 11

WIC Clinic, 1 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Berkshire Free Library Trustees meeting, 3:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Free Library or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Takeout meal featuring lasagna, salad and more at the Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. Pick up is between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Call to preorder at (607) 699-3302. The cost of the meal is $12.

Newark Valley Community Connection Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lunch of homemade pierogi with kielbasa, salad and dessert will be $5 for senior citizens and $7 suggested donation for those under 60. Takeouts are available.

MARCH 12

The Third Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2024 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 13

Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon Meeting, noon, Airport Senior Citizens Community Hall, Piper Street, Sayre, Pa. Dish to pass, and music by Jim and Alice Vanderhoof. They welcome new members and guests. Call Ginny at (570) 888-3712.

MARCH 14

Covered Dish followed by Bingo for Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley Seniors over 55 years old, noon, Berkshire Fire Department meeting room. Bring a dish to pass and table service.

Evening Book Club: A Flicker in the Dark by Stacy Willingham, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a festive meal including corned beef and cabbage, carrots, boiled potatoes, and dessert. Reservations are required by March 8 by calling (607) 687-4120 ext. 320. Suggested contribution of $5 for those aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60.

MARCH 15

Nichols Bicentennial 200th Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, 2-4 p.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. Light refreshments will be served and the public is invited.

Spencer Senior Social Hour, and Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia Presentation, noon, Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

MARCH 16

Owego Lion’s Club Take Out Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. The cost is $15, presale only. Includes 1/2 chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes, a roll and dessert. Call (607) 687-5766 to order.

Annual Broadway Cemetery Business Meeting, 2 p.m. at the Robinsons, Day Hollow Road, Owego.

Ollie and Nola Show (two certified therapy dogs + storytime) 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin.

Storytime with Tioga County Bunny Buddies 4-H Club, 10 a.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Activities will include Bunny storytime, meet and greet with real live bunnies, and bunny coloring stations. Hosted by Newark Valley Community Connection and the Tappan Spaulding Memorial Library.

Pulled Pork Dinner, followed by country music from the Dean Goble Band, 5:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Suggested minimum concert donation is $8, and dinner and concert suggested donation is $15. Call (607) 308-1503 for reservations or for more information.

MARCH 16 and 17

Maple Weekend Open House, Sweetrees Maple Sugarhouse, 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. For more information, call (607) 657-2600 or (315) 481-4060.

Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Speedsville Fire Department, Speedsville.

MARCH 18

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MARCH 18 and 19

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120.

MARCH 20

Family Enrichment Network’s Owego Head Start Program Open House, 5 to 6:30 p.m., 1277 Taylor Rd., Owego. For more information, contact Kyla at (607) 687-6721.

MARCH 21

Supper Among Friends Free Community Meal, 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Main Street, Nichols.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club: A Study in Scarlet by Arthur Conan Doyle, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

MARCH 22

Outdoor Playtime at the Candor CCE Farm, 10 a.m. to noon, 343 Cass Hill Rd., rain or shine.

Waverly Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

MARCH 22 and 23

Matilda the Musical, Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m., Newark Valley High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley. The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors.

MARCH 23 and 24

Maple Weekend Open House, Sweetrees Maple Sugarhouse, 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. For more information, call (607) 657-2600 or (315) 481-4060.

MARCH 22 to MARCH 24

Weekend long Marriage Help Program hosted by Retrouvaille of the Southern Tier of New York and the Rochester Retrouvaille Community will be held in Canandaigua, N.Y. The registration fee for the weekend is $300 per couple, although no couple has been denied the chance to heal their marriage due to lack of funds. For confidential information, visit www.helpourmarriage.org or call (607) 785-3720.

MARCH 23

Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Berkshire Fire Department, Route 38, Berkshire.

Spring Craft Sale and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd., Vestal. Lunch will be available.

Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Seed Program, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin.

Spring Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A light lunch will also be available for purchase.

MARCH 24

Easter Celebration, 11 a.m., Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin. There will be an Easter Egg and Candy hunt, games and prizes, arts and crafts, and so much more. There will also be a visit by the Easter Bunny.

MARCH 27

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Apalachin Lions Walk Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Agency Spotlight: Community Connections, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. and Southern Tier Independence Center will share information on resources and services including transportation, home repair / modification, fire alarms for the hard of hearing, Weatherization, Empower NY, and the HEAP cooling program. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

MARCH 28

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Litchfield UMC Annual Easter Bake Sale, 7 a.m. until sold out, Ammerman’s Store, 2129 Front St., Athens, Pa.

Finger Lakes PRISM Invasive Species Identification, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MARCH 29

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 5

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza, Route 434, Apalachin. Fundraiser to support Camp Ahwaga.

APRIL 15

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

APRIL 25

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 26

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 9, 10, and 11

31st Annual North Orwell Pennsylvania Antique Trap / Sportsman Show, Thursday set up at noon, Friday from 7 a.m. to dark, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, North Orwell, Pa. The cost is $15 per table. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276 or email to brucemc1966@gmail.com.

MAY 20

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 30

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 31

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 17

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

JUNE 27

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 28

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.