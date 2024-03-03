A Pastor’s Thoughts: Direction

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church, Owego —

The word “direction” means assistance in pointing out the proper route. While this is fine for going from Point A to Point B, direction becomes more difficult when it comes to life.

When I received Jesus as my Lord and Savior, I experienced complete satisfaction in my soul and I knew why I existed; for the pleasure and the Glory of God.

The Lord Jesus shared these Words: John 6:35 (KJV) 35 And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.

I soon realized as I grew in Christ that my journey was not about religion or being religious, but in having a relationship with God through Jesus. And Jesus would be my guide each and every day.

The verse of Scripture that came into my mind was the following: John 8:12 (KJV) 12 Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life. In this verse we’re told that Jesus not only provides satisfaction. He also provides direction.

This is now my 50th year since I invited Jesus into my life. As I reflect, I can see His fingerprint all over my life. My brother committed suicide in 1984 and my father, mother, and other brother also died untimely deaths as a result of alcoholism.

I’m often asked what happened to me and I always answer the exact same way, “Jesus came into my life and gave me satisfaction and direction!”

I should be in the grave because I was going in the same direction as my family, and if Jesus hadn’t intercepted my life, I’m sure that I would be dead. Yet, here I am, with a wonderful wife, three children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren, a wonderful church family, and a community (Owego) to love and serve in.

Yes, I found lasting satisfaction 50 years ago and I realized that the Christian life is not about religion, but a relationship with God through Jesus. I was given direction along the way, on top of satisfaction.

My heart’s desire as I think about the people in my life, and also the people in Owego and the surrounding community, is that they would know and understand fully the love that God has for us in the person of Jesus Christ. Satisfaction and direction can be found, but only found in God’s Son, Jesus Christ.

May God richly bless you and your family.