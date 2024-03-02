Cars We Remember / Collector Car Corner; The incredible King Midget: the street worthy tiniest car on the road

By Greg Zyla —

Q: Hello Greg, I read your column in the “Weekender” and find your writing really good and most informative.

I was wondering if you have ever written about the Athens, Ohio based King Midget?

If you haven’t, would you consider doing an article on this unique little car? Thank you in advance for all the consideration that you are willing to give to my request. Joseph Raimondi, New Milford, Pa.

A: Joseph, I am happy to oblige. In the past, I have written a little about the King Midget, but this week, thanks to your handwritten request and clear passion for the vehicle, I am going to present to you and my readers this expanded feature article on the history of the King Midget.

Here we go!

Back in 1946, after World War II, two ingenious Americans produced a single cylinder powered roadster in micro kit car form called “King Midget.” The inventors were Claude Dry and Dale Orcutt, former Civil Air Patrol pilots. For only $270, consumers received a single-seat automobile that was styled like the midget race cars that were booming in popularity across the country.

The King Midget inventors started by offering a kit car, but soon added completely assembled cars and finally completed cars only. The King Midget celebrated its 78th birthday in 2024 and is distinguished as being the only small car continuously manufactured for nearly a quarter of a century; from 1946 until operations ceased in 1970. Further, the King Midget Motors Corporation was the sixth largest automobile manufacturer in the United States for several years.

The initial street legal King Midgets developed only 6-horsepower from a 1-cylinder engine, riding on small eight-inch tires. King Midget’s engine started like that of a lawn mower, which meant, “Give it a good yank and stand back!” King Midgets came in just one color, California Cream, unless you paid $10 extra. Fuel mileage was estimated to be 80 to 90-mpg.

The second generation arrived in 1951 in kit or assembled form, at a cost of about $560, double the price of the first series, and featured seating for two. Produced until 1956, these roadsters were slightly more usable in that they featured a convertible top and a bit of extra power.

By 1955 the standard color was Peace Rose Cream, and later bone white; and then a variety of colors that were the same as used by Ford Motor Co. The style also changed, going from Midget Race car appearance to a “Jeepster” or “VW Thing” style.

In its third generation, starting production in 1957, the King Midget gained aluminum and then steel doors and grew from 102 inches to 117 inches in length. The horsepower increased to 9.2-horses.

King Midget featured its own exclusively designed automatic transmission. It offered incomparable fuel economy over 50-mpg thanks to Midget Motors’ using aircraft lightening techniques and unit body construction, resulting in a strong and light vehicle that was years ahead of its successors.

Also noteworthy were two Midgets that were less popular and not street worthy. In the mid-1950’s, Midget Motors developed the King Midget Junior and, later, the King Midget Trainer. Neither had a body.

The Junior wheelbase was adjustable and could reach either 42 or 47 inches while its width was 32 inches. Overall length came in at either 60 or 67 1/2 inches. Both featured a tubular steel frame construction and fenders over the wheels. The Juniors came with a small 2.5-horse Briggs & Stratton engine.

The Trainer was larger, with an overall width of 35 inches on a 50-inch wheelbase and overall length of 72 inches. The Trainer relied on a 3-horse Briggs & Stratton. They both had an automatic clutch with a geared, reverse transmission in the drivetrain. They were discontinued in the early 1960s.

Since no dealers existed for the street legal mail order Midgets, buyers who passed on word-of-mouth advertising resulting in a sale received a commission. The King Midget also sold well thanks to print ads in Popular Mechanics and Popular Science magazines, one of which I saw and nearly ordered back in 1966.

The 1969/1970 King Midget was the best of the bunch in its final upgrade. The engine switched from a Wisconsin single-cylinder engine to a Kohler engine that produced 12 horsepower and up to 60-mpg. These King Midgets could reach 50-mph thanks to its light weight of 695 pounds. These final Midgets ran on a 76.5-inch wheelbase and offered options like deluxe trim, sturdier doors, speedometer, turn signals, windshield wipers, and seatbelts.

The pivotal year in Midget history was 1966, when Dry and Orcutt sold the business. According to the King Midget Club homepage, Joseph C. Stehlin, Jr. became president, but the company’s financial fortunes declined.

In 1969, King Midget assets were sold to Barthman Corporation, led by Vernon D. Eads. Eads tried desperately to revive King Midget and designed and built the King Midget commuter, a molded fiberglass bodied dune buggy type automobile, for an American export show and eventual production.

Eads, who worked for King Midget as a college student, attempted a licensing operation in both Florida and Canada, but a fire at the fiberglass plant destroyed 13 bodies and the mold. The resulting fire loss, combined with government mandates on new crash test programs and safety demands, hurt sales and ended in Eads stopping King Midget production.

From 1980 through 1995 three other owners, John Weitlauf, Dave Stults and Alan Conley, gave the King Midget Parts business a try until in 2001, when Mike Beebe of Norwalk, Ohio bought the parts business and naming rights entirely.

Today King Midgets are popular on the collectible market, as an “estimated guess” of only 5,000 were ever built. No official records were kept, so no one is sure.

Additionally, Midget Motors also manufactured the Super-Cycle motor scooter, which became extremely popular. Two models existed, namely the Deluxe and the Highway-Master. The Deluxe was powered by a 2.25-horse engine and could go about 35 mph, and the Highway-Master, a 6-horsepower model, would reach 45-50 mph. Both scooters could carry one passenger and had a built-in small package compartment. Motor scooter sales continued into the early sixties.

That final 1969/1970 King Midget cost approximately $890 in 1969, but I should note that Barrett-Jackson sold a pristine example for over $14,000 a while back, and the third generation King Midget is listed at a low retail of $4,900 to a high retail of $16,500 by NADA Classic Car Values.

In ending, those interested in the King Midget should consider membership in the International King Midget Car Club, Inc. (kingmidgetcarclub.org) and you’ll receive a King Midget newsletter and be informed of their annual Jamborees and special promotions. Noteworthy is the club just announced that its 2024 Jamboree will be held at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., on Thursday, Aug. 9 through Saturday, Aug. 10.

Thanks for your question, Joseph, and hope you enjoyed this expanded King Midget column.

(Greg Zyla is a syndicated auto columnist who welcomes reader questions or comments of collector cars, auto nostalgia and motorsports at greg@gregzyla.com or extramile_2000@yahoo.com; or at Roosevelt St., Sayre, Pa. 18840.)