Public Hearing set on Aldi build at Treadway Inn Conference Center site

By Wendy Post —

On March 7, at 7 p.m., a public hearing will be held by the Town of Owego Zoning Board of Appeals as the final step in a process by Aldi’s to construct a 19,600 square foot store at the site of the Treadway Inn and Conference Center in Owego. The meeting will take place at the Owego Town Hall, located at 2354 Route 434 in Apalachin, N.Y.

The Tioga County planning board met on Feb. 27 and recommended approval of the proposed Aldi project. The Owego town zoning board of appeals, made up of five members, will hear comments from the public on March 7 and render a formal vote that will determine the final direction for the project.

According to Owego’s Zoning Board of Appeals, if things are approved on March 7, then the project will move forward. They also noted that, if approved, the plan calls for the demolition of the Convention portion of the complex only, and that the hotel portion of the Treadway, owned and operated by Tioga Hotel LLC, would remain.

Details of the plan will be shared at the March 7 meeting, and as previously presented throughout the government approval process for the build.

The Town Supervisor, Don Castellucci, is pleased that Aldi selected Owego as a location for their store.

“Anything that builds commerce, provides a need, and helps with the quality of life for our residents is a good thing,” said Castellucci.

Aldi had sought approval for a store in the town of Owego in the fall of 2017 but that project did not move forward. If approved following the March 7 meeting, demolition of the conference center will begin and construction will follow, with an anticipated build time of five to seven months, according to the project’s proposal.