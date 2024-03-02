Tales From TCRM: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

By GALEN MOREHEAD and MARY HAUPT —

(NOTE: The name of the individual in this story has been changed to protect her privacy.)

Anna is one of the many Tioga County Rural Ministry clients who works full time. Last month, for example, ten of the 23 people who requested financial aid from TCRM had full-time jobs.

Like these others, Anna, a single mother, was struggling to make ends meet. With approximately 40 percent of her net income allocated to daycare expenses, Anna’s remaining funds were stretched thin. She was struggling to cover essential expenses.

Despite her diligent work ethic — Anna was working 40 hours a week or more — she found herself ineligible for government benefits such as SNAP, HEAP, or cash assistance because her income exceeded the threshold. It’s a predicament faced by many residents of Tioga County who, though in dire need, find themselves earning just above the eligibility limits for essential services.

Not knowing where else to turn, Anna contacted TCRM. Through our Emergency Financial Assistance Program, funded by donations from our Tioga County neighbors, we were able to help alleviate some of Anna’s immediate financial burdens.

TCRM was able to address a pending disconnect notice from her electric company. We were also able to assist with her car payment.

Additionally, during the intake process, Anna received budgeting guidance tailored to help her better plan how to use her financial resources to meet her expenses.

By combining financial assistance with practical budgeting skills, TCRM empowered Anna to stretch her income further and navigate her financial responsibilities more effectively. This holistic approach doesn’t just address immediate crises. It gives people the tools they need to achieve greater financial stability in the long term.

Partnering with our generous donors, TCRM is changing lives for the better.

(From time to time, Tioga County Rural Ministry will present readers of The Owego Pennysaver with stories about the ways TCRM, through the generosity of our caring community, has been able to help our neighbors in need. We hope these stories will help readers better understand the struggles so many of our neighbors are facing, while giving our generous donors an insight into how their donations make a difference in their neighbors’ lives.)