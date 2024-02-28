Tioga County Property Transactions

On Feb. 13, 2024, property located at 1 Updyke Rd., Town of Barton, from Ellen Guble to Nicole Nocchi for $72,000.

On Feb. 15, 2024, property located at 25 Ferris St., Village of Spencer, from Andrew Baker By POA and Kelly Magee As POA to Daniel Emery for $10,000.

On Feb. 16, 2024, property located at 523 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Adam Williams to Michael Zimmer for $135,000.

On Feb. 18, 2024, property located at 146 Briggs Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Edward and Merranda Bowman to Eric Bowen and Kimberly Heyman for $196,808,

On Feb. 18, 2024, property located at 59 Main St., Village of Owego, from Brett Relyea to Harry Eldridge for $71,020.

On Feb. 21, 2024, property located at Drybrook Road, Town of Candor, from Donald Manning and Dixie Westervelt to Erik and Kimberlee Josephson for $98,000.

On Feb. 22, 2024, property located at 3 Elliott St., Village of Waverly, from Ralph Derstine to Eric Waters for $109,000.

On Feb. 22, 2024, property located at 19 Ithaca St., Village of Waverly, from Roland Sheldon to Yusef Kurdi and Keya Tafour for $236,000.