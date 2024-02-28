‘Open Forum’ for Town of Owego property owners living in the Union-Endicott (U-E) School District

On Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Shared Services Building, located at 2354 State Route 434 in Owego, an open forum will be held to discuss concerns surrounding a recent increase in school district taxes for Town of Owego residents living within the U-E School District.

These taxes increased 10.8% for the 2023-2024 school year.

The increase affected over 1,400 parcels in Crestview Heights and the surrounding area in eastern Tioga County.

Information will be provided covering the different factors that go into determining school tax rates, and the specific factors that resulted in this increase.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend.