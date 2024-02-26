Nichols Hometown Heroes Banner Program 

Nichols will be continuing their Hometown Heroes Banner Program in 2024. The program honors veterans, both living and deceased, and active duty members of the Armed Forces from Nichols. Each banner features the individual’s photo, name, branch of service, and date served. The banners will be displayed on light poles throughout the Village of Nichols.

Girl Scout Ambassador Veronica Ricketson, as her Gold Award project, started the program in 2018.

“American Legion Post 1624 here in Nichols has been given the honor of continuing this program,” said Frank Sherman, commander, American Legion Post 1624, adding, “Shortly after the first round of banners were in place, there has been a continued interest in additional banners. Nichols has a long history of military service, and we are proud to honor our local vets and military families with these flags.”

Banners can be purchased by individuals or the family of a Veteran (those that have served or are currently serving). You do not have to be a resident to be honored in this program.

To be eligible for a banner, you must show a DD214 and must have an honorable or general discharge under honorable conditions.

The cost of a banner is $140. You will need to fill out an application, which is available at the Town of Nichols Clerk at 139 Roki Blvd., the Town of Nichols website, at http://nicholsny.com, or the Nichols American Legion at 119 Dean St.

Return the application, along with an 8×10 photo and a check for $140 made out to Nichols American Legion to the address on the application. An 8×10 photo is needed in order to get the clearest picture possible for the banner. Smaller sizes may be used, however the picture may not be as clear.

Photos will be scanned and then returned after the application deadline. If you are replacing an existing banner, you do NOT need to send a photo. The banners will be hung throughout the Village of Nichols. If you would like to request a specific location, include an address and pole number on your application.

The banners will be displayed for three years. The purchasers will have the option of having their banner returned to them or disposed of.

Deadline for applications is May 1, 2024. Contact Roseann Cole for more information by calling (607) 760-8746, or by email to Cole8746@gmail.com.