Around the World from Home: A Homeschool Art Exhibition at TAC

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) recently announced “Around the World from Home: A Homeschool Art Exhibition” will be presented on March 1, from 5-8 p.m. at 179 Front St. in Owego.

In this group exhibit, 16 local children, ages four to 16, will showcase their work. Following the opening, the exhibition will remain in TAC’s Youth Gallery until March 30, and will be open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

For additional information, contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation provided funding for the 2024 Youth Gallery.