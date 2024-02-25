Newark Valley Community Connection: Fostering Joy and Connection, One Event at a Time!

Contributed by Catherine Aingworth Young —

In the heart of Newark Valley something special is brewing, an oasis of community engagement. Newark Valley Community Connection, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to building connections and enhancing overall well-being, is fostering the spirit of friendship and joy with its recent successful events and exciting plans for the future.

Recent happenings at Newark Valley Community Connection have been nothing short of delightful. From the dinners and music, delicious Sunday brunches that leave hearts and bellies full, to the vibrant Snack, Sip, and Paint gatherings where laughter echoes and new friendships blossom, each event has left our community more connected.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Mark your calendars for more memorable moments ahead. On Feb. 25, there will be a Sunday brunch, where delicious food and warm conversations await. And for those craving a bit of dinner and dancing, save the date for March 16 when the Dean Goble band will serenade guests into the night with their infectious tunes. Earlier in the day, on March 16, children will hear bunny stories and get to see real live bunnies, courtesy of the Newark Valley library and 4H group.

But that’s not all – prepare yourselves for an even bigger Craft Fair on March 23, where local artisans will showcase their talents, and handmade treasures abound. Karaoke nights, bread baking and cheese making events during the week promise to provide endless fun and learning opportunities.

Exciting progress is also underway at Newark Valley Community Connection, thanks to a generous grant from the Floyd “Vic” Hooker Youth Fund of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. Renovations to add another bathroom, host movies, and create a dedicated youth space in the lower level are well underway, bringing the center one step closer to the vision of a welcoming and inclusive community hub.

To ensure that every voice is heard and every hand is valued, a community meeting will be held on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at the center, located at 32 S. Main St. in Newark Valley. This gathering will serve as a platform for community input and the development of a volunteer list for various projects.

To learn more, call (607) 308-1503 or Message Newark Valley Community Connection on Facebook.