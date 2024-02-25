What’s Happening for the week of February 25, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY / MARCH

Springboard Diving Clinic for OFA students in grades six through 12. For more information or to register, email coach Roger Katchuk at Rkatchuk@yahoo.com.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

Starting in January, the Apalachin UMC’s “Clothing Closet” and “Blessing Box” will only be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

GriefShare Support Group, Jan. 8 to April 1, Mondays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre-Register at www.griefshare.org or call (607) 687-3261.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

After School Wednesdays, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Haven of Rest Ministries Inc., 62-64 North Ave., Owego. Busing from OES available. For information or to sign up, call Sherri at (607) 232-1258.

Threads Group meets on Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m., at the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. All are welcome.

FEBRUARY 25

Sunday Brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until sold out, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Brunch will include pancakes, bacon, ham, breakfast egg casserole, and fruit. Suggested donation is $10, and $8 for senior citizens and students. Reservations appreciated, but not required, by calling (607) 308-1503.

FEBRUARY 26

Meditation Mondays, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Beginners welcome. Email to johnse@stls.org or call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 with any questions.

FEBRUARY 26 to MARCH 25

Five Week 8 Hour America’s Boating Course®, 7 to 9 p.m., Johnson City High School, 666 Reynolds Rd., Johnson City. The charge for course materials and exam is $50. For additional details and pre-registration, contact Education Officer Les Smith at (607) 797-7391.

FEBRUARY 27

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

FEBRUARY 28

Community Meeting, 6 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. If you can’t make the meeting and would like to offer input, call (607) 308-1503 or message Newark Valley Community Connection on Facebook.

Technology Help, 3 p.m., Berkshire Free Library, 12519 State Rt. 38, Berkshire. Want to know more about your telephone, computer, tablet, etc.? Let Jim from Literacy Volunteers of Broome / Tioga help. For more information, email to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418.

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required by Feb. 27 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Beginner Peabody Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Owego VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

FEBRUARY 29

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MARCH 1

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

Stories, songs, and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories written by Dr. Seuss. They will have playtime with the blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited.

MARCH 2

Free Build with LEGOS, Magnatiles and Lincoln Logs, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited.

MARCH 5

Nichols Play Group, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call (607) 398-0487.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 7

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 8 and 9

The Friends of Coburn Library will be hosting a Free Will Offering Book Sale on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The library is located on Main Street in Owego. Please bring your own bags and/or boxes.

MARCH 9

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

Easter Vendor Event and Silent Auction, hosted by the Nichols Bicentennial Committee, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nichols Fire Station, located at 106 W. River Rd. in Nichols.

MARCH 11

Takeout meal featuring lasagna, salad, and more at the Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. Pick up is between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Call to preorder at (607) 699-3302. The cost of the meal is $12.

MARCH 12

The Third Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2024 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 13

Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon Meeting, noon, Airport Senior Citizens Community Hall, Piper Street, Sayre, Pa. Dish to pass, and music by Jim and Alice Vanderhoof. They welcome new members and guests. Call Ginny at (570) 888-3712.

MARCH 14

Covered Dish followed by Bingo for Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley Seniors over 55 years old, noon, Berkshire Fire Department meeting room. Bring a dish to pass and table service.

MARCH 15

Nichols Bicentennial 200th Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, 2-4 p.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. Light refreshments will be served and the public is invited.

MARCH 16

Owego Lion’s Club Take Out Chicken BBQ, 11:01 a.m. to 2 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. The cost is $15, presale only. Includes 1/2 chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes, a roll and dessert. Call (607) 687-5766 to order.

MARCH 16 and 17

Maple Weekend Open House, Sweetrees Maple Sugarhouse, 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. For more information, call (607) 657-2600 or (315) 481-4060.

Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Speedsville Fire Department, Speedsville.

MARCH 18

Spencer Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MARCH 21

Supper Among Friends Free Community Meal, 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Main Street, Nichols.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 22 and 23

Matilda the Musical, Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m., Newark Valley High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley. The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors.

MARCH 23 and 24

Maple Weekend Open House, Sweetrees Maple Sugarhouse, 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. For more information, call (607) 657-2600 or (315) 481-4060.

MARCH 22 to MARCH 24

Weekend long Marriage Help Program hosted by Retrouvaille of the Southern Tier of New York and the Rochester Retrouvaille Community will be held in Canandaigua, N.Y. The registration fee for the weekend is $300 per couple, although no couple has been denied the chance to heal their marriage due to lack of funds. For confidential information, visit www.helpourmarriage.org or call (607) 785-3720.

MARCH 23

Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Berkshire Fire Department, Route 38, Berkshire.

MARCH 28

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MARCH 29

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 5

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza, Route 434, Apalachin. Fundraiser to support Camp Ahwaga.

APRIL 15

Spencer Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

APRIL 25

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 26

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 9, 10, and 11

31st Annual North Orwell Pennsylvania Antique Trap / Sportsman Show, Thursday set up at noon, Friday from 7 a.m. to dark, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, North Orwell, Pa. The cost is $15 per table. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276 or email to brucemc1966@gmail.com.

MAY 20

Spencer Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 30

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 31

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 17

Spencer Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

JUNE 27

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 28

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.