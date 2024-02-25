A Pastor’s Thoughts: Satisfaction 

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

The word “satisfaction” means: the fulfillment or gratification of a desire, need, or appetite. We all desire to be satisfied in life. Yet satisfaction comes and goes in many cases. Many will search for satisfaction by using drugs, alcohol, relationships, and by acquiring possessions, only to come up empty.

Mick Jagger, lead singer of the Rolling Stones, sang about this, “I can’t get no satisfaction, I can’t get no satisfaction, cause I try, and I try, and I try, and I try, I can’t get no, I can’t get no…”

When I was 18 years old I went through a crisis in my soul. The crisis had to do with my purpose in living. It had to do with understanding why I’m alive and, deeper still; it had to do with where satisfaction is found.

I joined the United States Air Force. I finally landed at Travis AFB in California and, after a period of time, I still realized that something was missing. Finally I met someone whose life was different. He had something that I was missing, so I began to follow him.

I ultimately realized where permanent and lasting satisfaction could be found. In the fall of 1974 I realized that Jesus died for my sins, and that he made it possible for me to have eternal life and satisfaction in my soul.

After I trusted Jesus, I realized that life goes on with its ups and downs. I experienced some of the most difficult situations imaginable, including my brother committing suicide, along with my mother, father, and other brother dying untimely deaths due to alcoholism. As I went through these tragedies, I had come to realize that Jesus is not just for saving me so I can go to heaven, but to also help along the way.

I had come to realize the truth of Jesus’ very words when He said, John 6:35 (KJV) 35, “And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.”

Jesus is speaking spiritually, and teaching us that if we come to Him, if we believe in Him, we’ll not hunger and thirst for meaning and satisfaction. The words “come” and “believe” are not casual, but are deliberate. The test of our coming and believing is in realizing that which can only be given by Jesus, which is total satisfaction.

This year I’m celebrating that I’ve been a Christian for 50 years. I’m continually thankful for what I’ve been able to experience along the way, permanent and lasting satisfaction; and you can enjoy this as well.

Owego and the surrounding communities are in my thoughts and prayers.