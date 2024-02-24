Greater Binghamton Ice Bowl combats hunger

Pictured for the check presentation, from left, is Rick Powell, of Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club (GBDGC); Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shedding and Weitsman Recycling and this year’s Title Sponsor for GBDGC’s Ice Bowl; Sister Mary O’Brien, director of TCRM; and Steve Carpineta, GBDGC member. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Posted By: psadvert
February 24, 2024
On Feb. 15, a check for over $7,000 was presented to Tioga County Rural Ministry, representing money raised during the 5th annual Greater Binghamton Ice Bowl, which took place on Feb. 3 at the Campville Commons.
