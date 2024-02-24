Tales From TCRM: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

By Galen Morehead and Mary Haupt

(Note: The name of the individual in this story has been changed to protect his privacy.)

Jason had a job in Spencer, N.Y. A resident of Tioga County, that meant he had to have a reliable vehicle for his daily commute to work.

Then his vehicle broke down.

Unable to afford the repairs, and with no other means of getting to work, Jason eventually lost his job. His financial problems snowballed after that.

Jason spent the next three months actively looking for work. In the process he fell behind on his rent payments. Now owing his landlord $1,500 in back rent, Jason turned to Tioga County Rural Ministry for help.

As part of TCRM’s standard procedure for people in need of emergency financial assistance, Jason met first with Galen Morehead, our outreach services coordinator, for an in-depth interview. This allowed Galen to delve into the root causes of Jason’s predicament. Armed with that information, TCRM staff members devised a plan to give Jason a fresh start.

First, we allocated $500 toward his rent arrears. Galen then facilitated negotiations with his landlord to establish a payment plan that included a commitment to allocate a portion, or all of his forthcoming tax refund to settle the remaining balance.

Next, Galen conducted a skills assessment, identifying opportunities for Jason’s professional advancement. As a result, he secured a new, higher-paying job, laying the foundation for sustained financial stability and success.

Beyond providing immediate financial relief, TCRM emphasizes accountability and empowerment. Through discussions with our staff, our clients reflect on the circumstances that led to their financial distress and collaborate on strategies for recovery, and for preventing future difficulties.

TCRM’s approach underscores our commitment to resolve immediate crises and foster long-term resilience and self-sufficiency among those we serve.

Our generous Tioga County neighbors are crucial partners in fulfilling that commitment.

Together, we are making a difference.

To learn more about TCRM, call (607) 687-3021 or stop by our 143 North Ave. location.

(From time to time, Tioga County Rural Ministry will present readers of The Owego Pennysaver with stories about the ways TCRM, through the generosity of our caring community, has been able to help our neighbors in need. We hope these stories will help readers better understand the struggles so many of our neighbors are facing, while giving our generous donors an insight into how their donations make a difference in their neighbors’ lives.)