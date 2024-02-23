Tioga Center Fire Department Pancake Supper: a cherished community tradition

By Luca Iorga —

The Tioga Center Fire Department Pancake Supper, organized by the girl’s volleyball team at Tioga Central, has been a cherished community tradition for longer than anyone can remember.

This year, on Feb. 3, about 400 people of all ages showed up to support their volunteer Fire and EMS department. Everyone sat and dined together at long benches in the school’s cafeteria, feasting on all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, and sausage.

The volleyball team was in charge of keeping the busy cafeteria running smoothly during the three-hour event. About 20 team members seated people, served food and coffee, and quickly cleared away any dishes.

Sophomore Audi Zorn explained, “It’s really good to give back. We all already work really well together, so we can get everything done fast.”

Head coach Des Ford said that hosting the pancake supper is a great experience for the team. They learn important life lessons, like communicating and presenting themselves professionally. She proudly added that the team always receives compliments for doing a fabulous job.

In return for hosting, the volleyball team receives a stipend from the Fire Department, but Ford explained that most of those funds are usually donated back to the community, which helps teach the team about giving back to people in need.

Fifth and sixth graders help by competing to sell advance tickets in the weeks leading up to the fundraiser. Top sellers win prizes like candy bars and gift cards, and the presales usually raise about $1,000.

Mary Klossner, EMT and Secretary for the fire department, runs their popular raffle contest. Local businesses contribute to the fundraiser and donate dozens of prizes. The organizing efforts and donations led to approximately 1,000 raffle tickets being sold this year. Top supporters include Ward and Van Scoy, VanDusen Garage, Tholhill Farm, Country Florist, The Community Shop, John’s Fine Foods, K & J Corner Store, Dynamic Cleaning, and many others.

Most of the items for the supper are sourced from nearby, including over 100 pounds of buckwheat pancake mix from New Hope Mills in Auburn, and eggs and sausage from John’s Fine Foods in Owego.

Local New York maple syrup comes from Tholhill Farm in Candor, owned by Kaylyn and Bob Nugent.

Bob is the 1st Assistant Chief at the fire department, and said that the all-you-can-eat pancake supper usually needs five to six gallons of syrup each year.

Kaylyn also contributed to the fundraiser’s success by promoting the event on social media.

Fire department Chief DJ Van Dusen said the yearly pancake supper is their main fundraiser, and usually raises around $3,000. The money goes towards the department’s scholarship fund, community events, and any extra equipment and supplies needed.

The community’s enthusiastic support was noticeable in every aspect of the event. Volunteers with Tioga Center Fire and EMS manned the grills in the school’s kitchen, supplying a steady stream of pancakes; and even their children helped out by washing dishes.

When asked how long ago this cherished tradition began, everyone agreed that it had been going on for longer than they could remember. Tioga alumni of all ages say the suppers were already happening back in their own school days, at least as far back as 70 years ago.

At the fire department’s meeting the following week, Bob Nugent kindly took the time to share some photographs from previous years. The albums were faded, but the joyful energy in the pictures was palpable, and it was clear that everyone in the community treasures the memories of gathering together for the pancake suppers.

For anyone interested in getting involved with the Tioga Center Fire and EMS department, Chief Van Dusen added, “We are always looking for volunteers. There are lots of ways to help, even if you don’t want to be a fireman or EMS person. We can find something for everyone.”

More information can be found on the fire department’s website at TiogaCenterFireDept.com or by calling their non-emergency phone number, (607) 687-4818.