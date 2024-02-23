Letter: A Ted Clark Memory

fter retiring in 2000 I was teaching an ornithology (bird) class on Saturdays at Orange County Community College.

One begins with (evolution) how bird feathers emerged for flight from reptilian scales. Next comes an anatomical adaptation to reduce weight and fuse skeletal components for flight muscles, the expansion of the keel or breastbone, fusion of wing bones, etc.

What better way for the students to appreciate these adaptations than to have a chance to devour two of Ted Clark’s roasted chickens for lunch?

Sincerely,

Marty Borko

Waverly, N.Y.