Brick Pond photo captures attention

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Owego resident John Waterhouse has reason to be excited. A photo he captured of Owego’s Brick Pond in mid-January caught the eye of a local artist and owner of Stilettos Fine Art Studio in Vestal, N.Y. The image will be used as a photo reference for their in-house class scheduled for Feb. 25 beginning at 1 p.m.

Owego’s Brick Pond, located off of East Front Street, is a favorite spot for many in the area. One of several preserves within the Waterman Conservation Education Center, Brick Pond is made up of 30 acres of open water surrounded by wet woods and emergent plants. Known as one of the best birding sites in the state, too, many enjoy its walking trail and peaceful tranquility.

Kenneth Waterhouse, John’s father, and a freelance photographer, has said that Brick Pond is one of his favorite destinations for taking photos, and where he visits often. John tagged along for one of Kenneth’s Brick Pond visits back in January, and where he took the photo being featured at Stilettos.

Kenneth remarked, “He liked the shot, and took it,” and added that nature scenes are not typically shots that John focuses on, but perhaps it will inspire him to branch out.

Instead, you might find John taking photos of abandoned buildings or various types of equipment or vehicles, or even drone photography. At age 14, and a student at BOCES, John emerged into the art of photography. His parents can foresee him transitioning from photography as a hobby to something more.

John’s photo caught the eye of artist Rebecca Whitman. Whitman is hosting a class, “Brick Pond – Owego: Back to the Basics Acrylic Painting,” scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 25. The class will be held at 535 Vestal Parkway West in Vestal, N.Y.

“I saw John’s photo on social media and the setting is easy enough for beginner painters to paint,” Rebecca stated, adding, “Brick Pond is a lovely place.”

Rebecca’s husband, Stephen, lived in Owego for some time during his growing-up years and the couple shares a special fondness for the Owego community.

Rebecca shared, “We both love Owego, and I hope to be hosting classes in Owego in the near future,” and she further mentioned that students from the Owego area have taken classes at the Vestal studio.

Stilettos’ original home was at a studio on Clinton Street in Binghamton, N.Y. and then relocated to the Oakdale Mall. They are now in Vestal and within the complex neighboring Head Over Heels Gymnastics and other businesses.

Rebecca explained that Back to Basic classes are considered Level One in a three level beginner series. In the Brick Pond class, participants will learn basic brush strokes and basic color blending. Focus is given to a small color pallet so that students learn how to paint instead of overwhelming them with multiple paint colors.

The class, Rebecca said, is perfect for adults and teens, as well as children. Class length, she noted, is about three hours and the fee is $35 per person. Members receive a discount.

To learn more, or to sign up for the class, find a link on their Facebook page or visit https://stilettosfineartsstudio.com/. You can also call (607) 778-9393.

Stilettos also offers drawing and photography classes, specialty crafting classes, programs for youth, kids birthday parties, private group classes, and more.

Following the Feb. 25 class, Rebecca shared that she will display her personal painting of Brick Pond at the Stilettos studio with hopes of sharing it with the Waterman Center.

Prints of John Waterhouse’s Brick Pond photo will be available for purchase in the near future at the Black Cat Gallery in Owego.