‘From Doll House to Our House’ opens at the museum!

The Tioga County Historical Society Museum’s newest exhibit, titled “From Doll House to Our House.” The exhibit opened on Valentines Day and will remain on display through Oct. 14, 2024.

The exhibit is free and open to the public; however, donations are always accepted.

The Tioga County Historical Society Museum is located at 110 Front St. in Owego and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the museum, call (607) 687-2460, visit www.tiogahistory.org, or email to museum@tiogahistory.org or director@tiogahistory.org.