Letter: Are you talking the talk, or walking the walk?

Dear Editor,

I find the article, “What is the least I can do to be a Christian” appalling. Whoever is leading this group must be wolves in sheep’s clothing. I’m glad that Jesus didn’t act that way. He gave his all to redeem us when he died on the cross for our sins.

The attitude displayed represents a perverted view of Christianity. It is common to find many people and even religious leaders in our culture who identify themselves as Christians, but upon closer scrutiny are but Christians in name only.

True Christianity is a total change whereby one is made a new creation by abandoning the old treacherous ways of sin by the power of the Holy Spirit who regenerates the heart. It is not done with a lukewarm approach.

The Lord Jesus said to some believers that he would rather they not be lukewarm lest he spew them out of his mouth.

2 Timothy 4:3 states, “For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears, they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their passions, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths.”

“Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father who is in heaven will enter.”

“Many will say to Me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in Your name, and in Your name cast out demons, and in Your name perform many miracles?” “And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from me, you who practice lawlessness.” (Matthew 7:21-23)

Matthew 7:13-14 New International Version (NIV); “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.”

Sincerely,

Jim Outman

Owego, N.Y.