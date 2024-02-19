‘Owego-opoly’ was a big hit; Dollars to benefit OA Sports Booster Club

The Early Owego Antique Center was pleased to have operated as “Owego-opoly” Holiday Headquarters this season, selling 74 of the popular Board Games on behalf of the OA Sports Booster Club.

“We watched game sales throughout December,” said Jim Mead, Early Owego Antique Center owner, adding, “We were hoping to hit $3,000. We missed by only one game come New Year’s Eve.”

For the sales, 100% of the purchase price of each game was passed through to the Booster Club.

“We are happy to be continuing to feature the games,” added Mead.

This writer was assured that the 75th game was sold early in January, and that more are sold weekly. It is estimated that less than 25 games remain. As far as is known, the popular fundraiser will not be repeated in the near future.

So if you had considered buying there is still time. However, when they are gone, they’re gone.

The Early Owego Antique Center is open daily in Owego, except for Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop in at their Lake and Main Street location soon to search the store and pick up one of the few remaining Owego-opoly games and support youth sports here at home.