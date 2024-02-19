County seeking input for opioid funding use

As many may know, Tioga County joined several class action suits against some of the larger Opioid pharmaceutical companies. Currently, the county has received approximately $440,000 and expects to receive additional dollars for the next several years.

The funding has restrictions and can be used for education, prevention, and treatment of opioid use disorders. Many systems of care have been impacted and may also be eligible.

At the current time, Tioga County is requesting feedback from the community and non-profit organizations on what they feel the predominant needs are in our county. They would like to use this information to determine the best use of these funds to combat and remediate this crisis.

If interested, submit feedback by March 31, 2024 to https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/mental-hygiene/ and click on Opiate Settlement Funding Response, or send correspondence to Tioga County Mental Hygiene, 1062 State Rte. 38, P.O. Box 177, Owego, N.Y. 13827.