Letter: We want the facts!

Dear Editor,

I am writing to thank you for publishing Bruce Beckert’s recent letter in The Owego Pennysaver. It said exactly what I have thought and said many times.

If you really want to help America, please get us the true facts on the Border Bill. I want the truth about it, not what Schumer says, because we all know our representatives in Washington can’t be trusted.

I am saying this as a true democrat. I want what is best for the country, not what is best for my party. If it is best, please give us the facts.

I think republicans are trying to get rid of their speaker; I want the true pros and cons of the bill. I personally think there is something that stinks in it, and I am scared there are hidden facts we should know.

Our president is trying to get something passed that won’t be able to be rectified once the bill is passed. Our border has been holding us hostage because it is so important to national security!

They are hiding the fact that he wants to give billions of dollars away, money our country does not have, and even more to migrants entering the country illegally. We have a lot of Americans that could benefit from that funding as long as we have money to burn.

So forget about Trump and forget about Biden, do what is right for America!

Sincerely,

Jane P. Linnell

Owego, N.Y.