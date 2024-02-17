Sip and Paint Fundraiser at the Owego Elks Lodge on February 21

Get a jump on your St. Patrick’s Day celebration by painting shamrocks on glass. This swirly shamrock design, painted in bright green sparkly colors, will add a special touch to your festive drink ware. Join Classy Glass By Anita for a Glass Sip and Paint on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. The cost for the class is $35 per person.

Anita Martin takes you through all the steps to paint two glasses of your choice. All instructions and supplies are included with your fee for one person to paint.

You can reserve your seat by purchasing a ticket at classyglassbyanita.com, or by contacting Anita Martin via email to classyglassbyanita@gmail.com. A portion of the proceeds from this class will benefit the Owego Elks #1039 Building Fund.

Classy Glass by Anita is owned by local artist Anita Martin. She specializes in hand-painted original designs on anything glass. Her passion is teaching people to paint on glass as she enjoys watching the creativity of class participants’ blossom. She offers her classes locally and privately teaching all ages and skill levels and offers original painted glass for sale.

For more more information, visit www.facebook.com/classyglassbyanita.