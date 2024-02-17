Hose Team and Tioga Downs Golf partnership pays dividends for community

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. will host its 7th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 1, at Tioga Golf Club in Nichols, N.Y. The tournament, in partnership with Tioga Downs Casino Resort, is one of the largest charity golf tournaments in the Southern Tier, with 67 teams participating last year and nearly 100 sponsors supporting the event.

In 2023, tournament organizers celebrated a sixth straight year with more than 64 teams that memorializes the Line of Duty Deaths (LODD) of Fallen Owego Firefighters and Hose Team Members Steve Gavin and Matt Porcari, along with recently deceased Hose Team Members.

“We expect our tournament to sell out again this year and encourage teams to get their registrations in early,” said Tournament Co-Chair John Loftus.

The tournament was Loftus’s brainchild after the Hose Team incorporated as a non-profit in 2016.

“Our partnership with Mr. Gural and Tioga Downs on this tournament has benefitted the Owego community tenfold since we started,” Loftus added.

And Tioga Downs is very honored to be a part of the event as well.

Last week, Jeff Gural, owner of Tioga Downs and chairman of American Racing and Entertainment, stated, “Our volunteer firefighters and Emergency Service workers are vital to our community; supporting these men and women that give so much is an honor.

“This tournament is special to us as it recognizes fallen volunteer firefighters from Tioga County who gave their all while protecting their neighbors. They are the real heroes.”

Funding raised from the tournament support scholarships for graduating Owego Free Academy seniors pursuing a first responder field; maintenance costs for the restored Baker Fireman’s Fountain in the Village of Owego’s Courthouse Square; and funding for the restoration for the Owego Fire Department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine and associated Steamer House that is being built on North Avenue.

The tournament has paid for 40% of Baker Fireman’s Fountain restoration costs and funded $5,500 in scholarships to date. The steam fire engine restoration will be completed this year, along with the Steamer House. Roughly one third of the Steamer project costs have been paid for by the Hose Team Golf Tournament.

“We run a tournament that is second to none in the area,” said Tournament Co-Chair Pat Gavin, adding, “The service we get from Tioga Golf Club and Tioga Downs is exceptional, along with the financial support they provide as tournament sponsors.”

Gavin noted it is typically he and Tioga Golf Club Director Jason Harris who are the first to arrive at the course at 4 a.m. on tournament day, and the last to leave at 10 p.m.

Gavin added, “It is a long day and lot of hard work by our core group of Hose Team volunteers to pull off such a large tournament each and every year, but the improvements in our community through tournament revenue certainly make it worth it.”

As the son of one the Fallen Firefighters remembered at the event, Gavin added his sincere appreciation to all the golfers and sponsors.

Annual features of the Hose Team Tournament include chances to win golf equipment and destination vacations at six par three holes; “Players’ Package” with goodies for each player; prizes and contests to include skins, longest drive, closest to the cooler and putting challenge; “Big Board Raffle” with items valued at over $100; and huge 50/50 raffle.

As part of the raffle, one player each round wins a chance at a million-dollar shot for a hole in one from the 18th hole fairway. Steve Kovall was a $10,000 hole in one winner in 2022.

Live mermaids also serve special tropical drinks at the turn and players toast Hose Team Member Chris Franz’s memory at “Toph’s Tavern” and Hose Team Member Bobby Watkins’ memory at “Big Bob’s Watering Hole” along the course.

Tournament Co-Chair Lou Striley stated, “Many of the players mark on the calendar every year not to miss the first Saturday in June at Tioga Golf Club. In true Hose Team fashion, we have a lot of fun.”

As part of the “Big Board Raffle”, following the COVID-19 pandemic the Hose Team began purchasing $100 gift certificates from local businesses in support of economic recovery efforts. This practice continues today. In addition to the gift certificates, box seats can be won to a Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, or New York Jets National Football League (NFL) game and New York Mets or Yankees Major League Baseball (MLB) game as part of the Big Board. A high-end $100 raffle ticket is also available with a potential purse up to $5,000 for a golf ball drop raffle.

You do not need to be present to win, and tickets can be purchased from Hose Team Member Tom Donovan by calling (607) 687-1975 or by email to tdonovan2@stny.rr.com.

Improvements at Tioga Golf Club in recent history include a new clubhouse, electric golf carts, repaved cart paths, and a new putting green coming soon.

Registration for this year’s tournament on June 1 is now open on the Hose Team website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com. Both morning and afternoon flights are available. Sponsorship information is available there, too.

The Hose Team also recently announced a second tournament this year at Tioga Golf Club in support of the Central New York Firefighter’s Association in October. More information on that tournament will be released this summer.