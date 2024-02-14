Tioga County Property Transactions

On Feb. 1, 2024, property located at 101 Highland Dr., Town of Newark Valley, from Robert Netherton to Phillip Hornbuckle Jr. for $330,000.

On Feb. 1, 2024, property located at 1245 Talmadge Hill South, Town of Barton, from William Mullen to Jahanzeb and Fareen Memon for $90,000.

On Feb. 1, 2024, property located at 305 Ithaca Rd., Town of Spencer, from Meredith and Patricia Jones Scanlon to George and Miroslawa Rotundo for $170,000.

On Feb. 2, 2024, property located at 2 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Angela Randall to Jared Martin for $7,000.

On Feb. 2, 2024, property located at 30 Water St., Village of Candor, from Kayla Clements to Cody Plourde and Katelyn Raney-Plourde for $179,000.

On Feb. 5, 2024, property located at 4320 State Rt. 38, Town of Owego, from Charles Young Jr. to Dustin and Casandra Young for $60,000.

On Feb. 5, 2024, property located at 61 Straits Corners Rd. Town of Candor, from Brianne and John Heath to Maureen Tagliavento for $199,000.

On Feb. 5, 2024, property located at 652 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Michael and Shelly Bird to David and Kristi Haley for $250,000.

On Feb. 6, 2024, property located at East Berkshire Road, Town of Berkshire, from Dawn Olson to William and Penny Spoonhower for $13,000.

On Feb. 6, 2024, property located at 434 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from Richard Belvey to Barbara and Nicholas Nimmo for $89,000.

On Feb. 6, 2024, property located at 29 Ferris St., Village of Spencer, from Denzil and Michelle Rupert to Amy and Mason Morey for $170,000.

On Feb. 6, 2024, property located at 118 McFall Rd., Town of Owego, from Linda Weston to Daniel and Domenica Rising for $138,000.

On Feb. 6, 2024, property located at 9088 State Rt. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Annett Klossner to Jason Cataloni for $190,000.

On Feb. 6, 2024, property located at 16 Royal St., Town of Candor, from David Ross to Guy Farrow for $8,000.

On Feb. 6, 2024, property located at 1633 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Michelle Reynolds-Prokop to Jerrett Thomas and Hannah Jones for $175,000.