New exhibit to open at the TCHS

On Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m., the Tioga County Historical Society Museum will be opening its new exhibit titled “From Doll House to Our House.”

Take a step back in time to the world between 1880 and 1910, moving from the late Victorian world and into the early days of the twentieth century. Start with the Second Empire dollhouse in the East Gallery, with its rooms such as the receiving parlor where guests are greeted, the gentleman’s study, the parlor, dining room, bedroom, sewing room, and attic.

Moving into the museum’s West Gallery, view into a recreation of those rooms using the items from the collection of the historical society. Look at how those in Tioga County might have lived and see vestiges of the new century with items such as the Victrola, the Stereoscopic Viewer and the Singer sewing machine, and view wonderful examples of homes of that period from around the county.

The exhibit will remain through Oct. 14, 2024, and is free and open to the public. Donations are always accepted.

The Tioga County Historical Society Museum is located at 110 Front St. in Owego and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the museum, call (607) 687-2460, visit www.tiogahistory.org or email to museum@tiogahistory.org or director@tiogahistory.org.