Ash Wednesday Service at First Presbyterian Union Church

The First Presbyterian Union Church of Owego recently announced the Ash Wednesday Worship Service will be held this Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary or via Zoom.

This special worship service, marking the start of the Lenten season, will be a traditional celebration rich in symbolism, which Christians have observed for over a thousand years.

The service will include hymn singing, readings from the Bible, a brief meditation, prayers, and then ashes for those who wish to observe Ash Wednesday in this way.

“The ashes remind us that our lives are gifts from God and that we continue to depend on our Lord,” the church said within their announcement.

To join via zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444955863?pwd=WWFGZ0RKK0hZdExoV2Z2ajNHdGtIQT09; Meeting ID: 864 4495 5863; Passcode: FPUC.