Shrek, the Musical

Shrek, the MusicalPictured are cast members Michaela Terry, Elijah Harris, and Matt Wood. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert February 11, 2024

Shrek, the Musical, is set for this weekend at the OA Music Auditorium. The show began on Friday and will run through Sunday, with performances at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The cast. Provided photo.

There is still time to catch a show. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors.

Pictured are cast members Piper Cunningham, Zoe Slater, Kate Klett, and Morgan Carrigg. Provided photo.

Visit www.oacsd.org/page/ofa-musical or call (607) 354-0990 for ticket information.

The cast. Provided photo.

Cast members as tap dancing rats. Provided photo.

Cast members Morgan Carrigg, Michaela Terry, and Amelia Sitar. Provided photo.

Cast members Taylor Signs, Lillie Kneller, Wyatt Arnold, Sullivan O’Donnell, and Caroline Canfield. Provided photo.

Cast members as tap dancing rats. Provided photo.

Cast members Caroline Canfield, Amelia Sitar, Joey Mikels, Piper Cunningham, and Zoe Slater. Provided photo.

Cast members as tap dancing rats. Provided photo.

The cast. Provided photo.

