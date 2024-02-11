Shrek, the Musical, is set for this weekend at the OA Music Auditorium. The show began on Friday and will run through Sunday, with performances at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

There is still time to catch a show. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for students and seniors.

Visit www.oacsd.org/page/ofa-musical or call (607) 354-0990 for ticket information.