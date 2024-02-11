Ice Bowl raises over $7,000 to combat hunger

The 5th annual Greater Binghamton Ice Bowl took place on Feb. 3, at the Campville Commons. Spearheaded by Tournament Director Rick Powell, and under the direction of the non-profit Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club (GBDGC), they had a goal of $10,000. This goal was nearly reached with over $7,000 raised for Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Food Pantry.

Heading this list of generous sponsors was Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shedding and Weitsman Recycling. Weitsman, Title Sponsor for the event, generously donated $1,000 to GBDGC.

In addition, both Wagner and Double Aught Lumber donated $500 each. This, of course, in no way shadows the numerous sponsors that made this total donation possible.

Other sponsors included the Silver Sponsors: Katie’s Kreations, Tioga State Bank, Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar, Edward Jones, Kevin and Mitch Vestel, Home Central, and Jan Nolis, CPS.

Bronze Sponsors included Rapid Rivers Disc Golf, DJP Financial, Peak Performance, Nick’s Garage, Matthew Cook, Pat and Al Knox, Scott Smith and Son, Inc., Tri-Town Insurance, and the Belva Lockwood Inn.

Hole Sponsors included Owego Gymnastics, Gary and Debbie Howard, JoAnne and Mike Murphy, Mike Counts, Ahwaga Paint & Floor, Tom Ash Agency, Marcia Focht, Adam Gill, Mark Kitchen, Wendy Courbat, Powell Performance Horses, Fancy That Stitch, Joe Signs, The Barleycorn, The Laughing Place, and Bob Powell Entertainment.