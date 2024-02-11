What’s Happening for the week of February 11, 2024

information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

Starting in January, the Apalachin UMC’s “Clothing Closet” and “Blessing Box” will only be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime at the Apalachin Library, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Tuesdays with Tina, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Story Time and Creation, Saturdays, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols. For all ages.

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn, Tuesdays, noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Parent / Child Playgroups, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Joan at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu.

GriefShare Support Group, Jan. 8 to April 1, Mondays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre-Register at www.griefshare.org or call (607) 687-3261.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

After School Wednesdays, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Haven of Rest Ministries Inc., 62-64 North Ave., Owego. Busing from OES available. For information or to sign up, call Sherri at (607) 232-1258.

FEBRUARY 12

Newark Valley Community Connection lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lunch of Cream of Broccoli or Chicken Soup and sandwich will be $5 for senior citizens and a $7 suggested donation for those under 60.

Meditation Mondays, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Beginners welcome. Email johnse@stls.org or call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 with any questions.

FEBRUARY 13

St. Paul’s Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., 117 Main St., Owego. Goodwill donation.

The Second Regular Tioga County Legislative meeting of 2024, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium, Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Mardi Gras Celebration, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a delicious meal and learn about holiday tradition by decorating your own Mardi Gras mask. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Tioga PACT Valentine’s Day Moms Group, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Alcohol and Substance Abuse Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83453343815pwd=dWe0u5NIi8atJEyuhcSbVawA73n3ob.1; Meeting ID: 834 5334 3815; Passcode: 372974.

Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting on Tuesday, 9 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89125134277?pwd=d9ehJ8M8701WtZCVn5YuR2LmROdGTe.1; Meeting ID: 891 2513 4277; Passcode: 381289.

FEBRUARY 13 to MARCH 26

Magic Years Parenting / Nutrition Class caring for and raising your child ages 0-4 years of age – 6 Week Series, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Street Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St., Waverly. Childcare, transportation, and groceries included. Email to jes49@cornell.edu to register.

FEBRUARY 14

Technology Help, 3 p.m., Berkshire Free Library, 12519 State Rt. 38, Berkshire. Want to know more about your telephone, computer, tablet, etc.? Let Jim from Literacy Volunteers of Broome / Tioga help. For more information, email to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418.

Athens Senior Citizens Valentine’s Day luncheon, noon, Chinese Fortune Buffet, Elmira Street, Sayre, Pa. There will be an installation of officers and a memorial service after lunch. For more information, call Ginny at (570) 888-3712.

Beginner Peabody Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Owego VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Open to the public.

FEBRUARY 15

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Afternoon Book Club: The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Spalding Memorial Book Club, 1 p.m. group will be discussing The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, at 6 p.m. the group is reading books along the theme of “First Ladies”. Read any book along this theme for the February discussion. If interested, call (570) 888-7117. The library is located at 724 S. Main St. Athens, Pa.

FEBRUARY 16

VFW Dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. They will be serving Rack of Lamb, and the cost is $15.

Family Story Time, 10 a.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. There will be toddler story time with music, early literacy tips, and a weekly theme. Craft and playtime immediately follow story time.

Elder Law Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Tioga County residents aged 60 and over can register for a free 30-minute legal consultation with a local attorney. Appointments are limited. Call (607) 687-4120 to schedule your appointment by 4 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Spencer Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Free Family Movie Night – Migration, 6 p.m., Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. They will have snacks and drinks, while supplies last.

Stories, songs, and a craft; 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about penguins. They will have playtime with the blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited.

Karaoke with Tommy D at the VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego, 7-11 p.m.

FEBRUARY 17

4th Annual Winter Blues Multi-Family Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego.

MakerSpace Winter Wreaths, 10 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Monthly Food Giveaway 11 a.m., Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. Pull around to the back of the church and volunteers will greet you.

FEBRUARY 18

Open Worship and Luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., The Village Chapel, 28 Main St., Candor. All are invited.

Snack, Sip and Paint, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A $25 fee includes snacks, paint, and a 12 x 16 canvas.

FEBRUARY 19

Meditation Mondays, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Beginners welcome. Email to johnse@stls.org or call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 with any questions.

AARP Driver Refresher Course, 1 Session Only, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, Main Street, Spencer. For sign up information, call (607) 589-4667.

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m. at the library, located at 41 N. Main St. in Spencer, N.Y. Refreshments will be served following the meeting. All are welcome.

FEBRUARY 20

Scams Presentation by Action for Older Persons, 10 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn how to better protect yourself from scams targeting older adults. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

FEBRUARY 21

Beginner Peabody Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Owego VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

FEBRUARY 22

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

FEBRUARY 23

VFW Dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. They will be serving Chicken and Biscuits, and the cost is $15.

Family Story Time, 10 a.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. There will be toddler story time with music, early literacy tips, and a weekly theme. Craft and playtime immediately follow story time.

Waverly Senior Social Hour and NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Annual Lenten Fish Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. The cost is $15 per dinner. Drive thru pickup available. To reserve your tickets, call the church office at (607) 687-1068.

FEBRUARY 24

OFA Post Prom Benefit, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Call (607) 687-1371 for more information.

FEBRUARY 25

Sunday Brunch, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until sold out, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Brunch will include pancakes, bacon, ham, breakfast egg casserole, and fruit. Suggested donation is $10, and $8 for senior citizens and students. Reservations appreciated, but not required, by calling (607) 308-1503.

FEBRUARY 26

Meditation Mondays, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Beginners welcome. Email to johnse@stls.org or call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 with any questions.

FEBRUARY 26 to MARCH 25

Five Week 8 Hour America’s Boating Course®, 7 to 9 p.m., Johnson City High School, 666 Reynolds Rd., Johnson City. The charge for course materials and exam is $50. For additional details and pre-registration, contact Education Officer Les Smith at (607) 797-7391.

FEBRUARY 27

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

FEBRUARY 28

Technology Help, 3 p.m., Berkshire Free Library, 12519 State Rt. 38, Berkshire. Want to know more about your telephone, computer, tablet, etc.? Let Jim from Literacy Volunteers of Broome / Tioga help. For more information, email to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418.

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required by Feb. 27 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Beginner Peabody Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., Owego VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

FEBRUARY 29

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MARCH 1

Caroline Center Church fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

MARCH 9

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

MARCH 11

Takeout meal featuring lasagna, salad, and more at the Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. Pick up is between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Call to preorder at (607) 699-3302. The cost of the meal is $10.

MARCH 18

Spencer Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MARCH 21

Supper Among Friends Free Community Meal, 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Main Street, Nichols.

MARCH 28

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MARCH 29

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 5

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., UHS Plaza, Route 434, Apalachin. Fundraiser to support Camp Ahwaga.