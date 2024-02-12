State of Emergency renewed and extended

On Feb. 5, 2024, the Tioga County Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, extended the State of Emergency declared on Nov. 8, 2023 regarding the county’s housing crisis, and inability to provide for any arrival of migrants and / or asylum seekers. The Emergency Declaration will remain in effect for 30 days or until rescinded and is effective from Feb. 7, 2024 to March 7, 2024.

The Emergency Order that coincides with the Declaration was also extended last week for another five days, and will do so until the Emergency Declaration is rescinded in Tioga County, N.Y.

This order is a result of the Mayor of New York proposing a plan to relocate the homeless utilizing City FHEPS housing-assistance vouchers to upstate locations where rents and leases are cheaper.

You can view the order below.