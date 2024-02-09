Tioga Downs Foundation awards grant to Lions Camp Badger

Lions Camp Badger was the recent recipient of a grant from the Tioga Downs Foundation to purchase a tractor with attachments for use in maintaining their 150-acre facility. This will replace a machine that is over 30 years old and will also allow for upgrades to the property.

A spokesperson for the camp stated, “We are very grateful for the support from the Tioga Downs Foundation, both for our organization and the entire community.”

Lions Camp Badger provides overnight and day summer programming for kids and adults with disabilities. Located in Spencer, their mission is to provide services that enhance the educational, vocational, personal growth and independence of differently-abled individuals.

To learn more, visit www.lionscb.org/.