STAR to host scavenger hunt at Barnes & Noble on February 11

The Southern Tier Authors of Romance, a local Chapter of Romance Writers of America, is hosting Hearts and STARs, a local author event and in-store scavenger hunt at Barnes & Noble, and just in time for Valentine’s Day.

To participate, visit Barnes and Noble in Vestal, N.Y. on Sunday, Feb. 11, from 1–3 p.m. Meet local romance authors Jennifer D. Bokal, Carol Henry, Zara West, M.L. Stoughton and Rasha Selim, and let the Scavenger Hunt begin!

To participate in the scavenger hunt, each shopper must get signatures from all five authors, who will be set up throughout the store. A signature card will be provided and can be entered into a drawing for a basket filled with signed copies of the authors’ books. Books from each author will also be available for purchase.

For more information, email Jennifer D. Bokal, president, Southern Tier Authors of Romance, at jendbokal@gmail.com.