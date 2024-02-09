NBT Bank supports First Ward Action Council

NBT Bank recently presented the First Ward Action Council with a contribution to support its affordable housing programs. The First Ward Action Council in Binghamton owns and operates affordable housing units for low-income seniors, families and those who are physically disabled and meet income guidelines.

“We have seen time and again the critical need for affordable housing in the communities we serve,” said Regional President Jeff Lake, adding, “We’re honored to be able to partner with organizations like the First Ward Action Council to help alleviate some of the strain individuals and families are feeling when it comes to finding accessible housing.”