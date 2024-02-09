Minnesota Hot Dish Dinner tonight at the Owego Elks!

Join the Owego Elks Lodge tonight, Feb. 9, from 5-6 p.m. for a fantastic meal featuring Minnesota Hot Dish. This casserole is a meat lover’s dream. What’s not to love, tater tots over a hearty hamburger and vegetable filling.

Your $15 meal includes a healthy serving of this casserole, a side of fresh fruit and a homemade fruit cobbler for dessert.

Reservations are highly recommended for this meal. Call the Lodge at (607) 687-1039, leave your name, number, and the number of meals you are ordering. Dinners are available for pick-up or dine-in starting at 5 p.m. tonight. Payment can be cash, check or credit.

The community is very welcome to attend this dinner. They are open for social hour starting at 5 p.m. on Fridays and invite you to join them.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in the Village of Owego. All net proceeds from this dinner benefit the Roof Replacement Fund. For more information, call the lodge at (607) 687-1039.