Tioga County Property Transactions

On Jan. 26, 2024, property located at Norris Road, Town of Barton, from Sidart Inc. to Sean and Colleen Presher for $17,500.

On Jan. 26, 2024, property located at 297 Norris Rd., Town of Barton, from Sidart Inc. to Sean and Colleen Presher for $80,000.

On Jan. 26, 2024, property located at 830 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Barton, from Gregory Mitchell to Steven and Jean Hill for $72,500.

On Jan. 26, 2024, property located at 335 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from James Walley to Lisa Mclean for $35,000.

On Jan. 26, 2024, property located at 169 Dominic Rd., Town of Candor, from Casey and Bobbie Kuhlman to Marcus Macinski and Kathryn Douglas for $185,000.

On Jan. 26, 2024, property located at 127 Erie St., Village of Waverly, from Shawn and Meredith Schutt to Lisa Vargeson for $35,000.

On Jan. 26, 2024, property located at 56 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Stephen Lupo to Gary and Victoria Becker for $204,500.

On Jan. 29, 2024, property located at 16 Fairfield Rd., Town of Candor, from John and Elaine Kassapian to Kimberlee Mertson and Jacob Ludwig for $138,000.

On Jan. 30, 2024, property located at 1289 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Porter’s LLC to UMOH Property Development LLC for $145,000.

On Jan. 30, 2024, property located at 712 Harford Rd., Town of Richford, from Dean Prince Sr. to Tommy and Katherine Prince for $85,000.

On Jan. 30, 2024, property located at 2001 Main St., Town of Owego, from Charles Ayers III to Edgar Neff and Marlene Jewett for $90,000.

On Jan. 30, 2024, property located at 111 Wilbur St., Village of Waverly, from Thomas and Jane Halloran to Anthony Glowacki for $159,000.

On Jan. 31, 2024, property located at 1046 South Apalachin Rd., Town of Owego, from Robert and Regina Fay to Jennifer Tibbs for $195,000.