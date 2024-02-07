Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 22, 2024 through Jan. 28, 2024 there were 76 calls for service, the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and seven traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Colleen P. Kraszewski, age 30 of Waverly, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by Village of Owego Court for failure to appear in court for multiple charges stemming from an incident in August 2020. Kraszewski was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Eva F. Harris-Swansborough, age 52 of Elmira, N.Y., was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Scales (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Packaging (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Front Street. Harris-Swansborough was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.