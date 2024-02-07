Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

No, I’m not hissing, I’m trying to talk to you. Look at me. Do you hear what I am saying? I’m trying to tell you about myself. It’s sad to listen.

I had a nice mom who took good care of me. I loved her a lot. Well, she went to heaven last month and now I am alone.

I love people and will roll over for you to pet me. My name is Tige and I am about 10 months old. I am neutered and have all of my shots. I tested negative for diseases. I’ve been treated for fleas and had my ears checked.

I would love to find a home where I can play with you and get lots of attention. Can I be your Valentine?

If you want me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033. Donations can be made at the Redemption Center. A Valentine’s Day raffle is set up at Up the Creek Consignment until Feb. 10.