The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) recently announced Inky Fingers: Embracing Life Through Linocut Printmaking by Laura Hunsinger-Kelly. Join them for an Opening Reception and Artist Talk on Friday, Feb. 2, from 5-8 p.m. at 179 Front St. in Owego. There will be an Artist Talk at 6 p.m. After the opening, the exhibit will be on display Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. at 179 Front St. through Feb. 24, 2024.

Laura Hunsinger-Kelly is a self-taught artist and printmaker from Endwell, N.Y. She specializes in traditional, hand carved, and hand pulled relief prints.

A lifelong artist, she found her focus with her discovery of rubber-stamp carving in 2012. Drawn to the simple tools and tactile nature of the process, she quickly moved on to exploring other forms of traditional printmaking, particularly linocut.

Laura’s pieces are typically inspired by the moments that make her feel more connected to the world around her. Most often, this manifests itself in prints of the birds, bugs, local plants that she counters while exploring her backyard and the hiking trails of upstate New York.

In 2020, Laura began a series of nine linocut prints meant to celebrate strong, influential women for the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. Each print is an attempt to capture the spirit of the woman behind their accomplishments, making them more relatable in a world where women’s rights are in question.

Laura’s work can be seen at the Black Cat Gallery in Owego, N.Y. and on her Facebook Page, Laura Hunsinger-Kelly, artist.

According to the artist, “’Inky Fingers: Embracing Life Through Linocut Printmaking’ is a celebration of traditional relief printmaking and its ability to create a sense of connection with the world around us. Many of the featured pieces are inspired by nature, featuring intricate carvings of cats, bugs, birds, and plants. Other pieces reflect the deeper connection that can be felt in the stories and faces of strong women, both those that have made significant contributions to history as well as those that make a big difference on a more intimate scale.”

Through the process of carving and printing a traditional linocut print, “Inky Fingers” examines and encapsulates small moments in time. It invites viewers to engage with the intricate details and emotions embedded in each print.

For more information, contact Christina Di Stefano by email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

Black Cat Gallery is serving as a sponsor for this exhibition.