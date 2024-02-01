Gorges Fiber Arts opens in Owego

By JoAnn R. Walter —

A new world is open for those who love fiber arts. If you are looking for a place that caters to the most recent trends in the industry, searching for must-have supplies, or interested in taking group or one-on-one classes, a new shop in historic downtown Owego can help.

For individuals interested in weaving classes, spinning classes or knitting classes, or who enjoy browsing to find a perfect match amongst a vast array of supplies devoted to fiber art projects, add Gorges Fiber Arts to your must-see list.

Gorges Fiber Arts, located at 195 Main St. in Owego, welcomes the community to stop by and visit. Opened on Jan. 9, the business is located next to the former O’Hara’s Restaurant and across the road from the north end of Lake Street.

Owner and operator Anton Sarossy-Christon recently relocated to Owego from the Columbus, Ohio area. Anton brings to Owego years of knowledge and experience in educating others in the arts of weaving, spinning, and knitting. He also creates one-of-a-kind pieces, such as a scarf made from the wool of his own sheep.

“I like to be involved in the process from start-to-finish,” Anton said, and added that in regard to the scarf example there is a sense of self-accomplishment and an extra level of comfort in wearing a piece that was made from your own sheep.

Anton originally founded the Newark Cultural Arts Center and Store in Newark, Ohio in 2019, a similar establishment to Gorges Fiber Arts. Since then a few life changes happened, including marriage, and he now makes Owego home.

Anton remarked, “I’m finding Owego a friendly, welcoming place,” and shared that the name of the establishment, Gorges Fiber Arts, is actually a spin on the well-known waterfalls and gorges in Ithaca, N.Y., and was a location consideration for the business. He opted to keep the name for Owego.

Growing up within an artistic family in the Cleveland, Ohio area, Anton gives his mother credit for teaching him to knit at a young age. An Ohio State University graduate, a chapter of Anton’s career included teaching high school English Language Arts for two decades. During his teaching years he started a popular Fiber Arts Club for students. And then, while weaving in several art classes into his free time, he also started a farm, which featured a flock of sheep. The sheep came along in the move to Owego.

Back inside Gorges Fiber Arts, visitors will find an inviting lounge area set up for individuals and groups to craft, and especially welcoming for knitters to have space to learn, knit, and chat with others.

To date, Anton has found a positive interest in classes, and sees the local community here as art-savvy and fiber arts oriented.

Anton noted that client dynamics have evolved. From those who have started a new career or who wish to meet new friends, and then others who are empty-nesters or retired, or many who have had past experience and are eager to resume their passion, the fiber arts intertwines all ages and is an excellent opportunity to network with like-minded artists.

It is hoped that all of the classes offered would develop a following, and in turn create a more tightly woven community here.

Intermediate and advanced weaving classes run for eight weeks. New classes begin March 4 and 5. Beginner knitting classes are ongoing, as are workshop lessons for spinning.

Whether it’s creating table runners, napkins, towels, blankets, or weaving your own fabric, or knitting scarves or sweaters, or learning to spin your own yarn, classes and workshops can be tailored to meet the goals of each individual fiber arts enthusiast.

Anton is working to clear out and renovate a portion of the back section of the property, and to free it up for additional class space. He is anxiously awaiting delivery of the rest of his collection of looms from Ohio, and which will be ready for the weft-inspired who sign up for March sessions.

Every now and then, Anton shared, “Some non-fiber related classes will be offered, too.”

Gorges Fiber Arts carries breed-specific spinning fiber, dyed comb top, and knitting, crochet and weaving yarns, along with raw breed-specific fiber for hand spinners. Most products, Anton said, are focused on natural fibers, although other options are available so patrons have a choice. An amazing selection is in stock, with more being added nearly every month.

To learn more about Gorges Fiber Arts, find them on social media or visit www.gorgesfiberarts.com. Individuals interested in classes or workshops can find a full description on the website. A list of products available for purchase is also featured.

You can also call (607) 223-1628. Hours are Monday and Tuesday, from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.