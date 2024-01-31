The Power of Spirituality Creates Positive Change; To be powerful is to fly easily over the biggest obstacle

By Sister Chirya —

Looking at the various types of difficult problems in our life can make us lose our enthusiasm and also weaken us internally. Life can become a difficult and rough journey, which is when spirituality with all its different benefits can help us immensely.

Spirituality is all about transforming our self from body consciousness to spiritual or soul consciousness. Spirituality teaches us our most valuable resource in our possession is right behind the eyes, the soul.

Recognize, use, and be this invaluable resource, as it helps make our thoughts and dreams a reality. For this, remember that our personality needs to change, which automatically transforms our thoughts and feelings. A better world requires human beings to be aware of their inner beauty, to use their positive qualities and to see the good within each soul.

Spirituality is the art and technique of learning how to rule over yourself, not only at the level of words and actions, but also on a more subtle level of thoughts, feelings, and emotions. It fills us with the power of applying a brake to our negative and unnecessary thoughts when a difficult situation is in front of us.

It’s not about just relaxing your mind by reducing the number of thoughts. It’s not about suppressing your mind and saying for today I will not get angry, or I will behave with love and humility with everyone and then going back to your negative self after some time. This is unnatural.

Spirituality is about gently transforming our negative emotions into positive ones by creating the right positive thoughts to replace the negative thoughts in our mind, when we are in the middle of a difficult situation. With attention and practice, ultimately you don’t have to think twice, or struggle to change your mind to a positive position. However the person’s qualities may be, you will have a connection of only positivity with him.

Spiritual power is filled in the self by connecting with the Supreme Spiritual Power Source of the world – God. Over time, by connecting and having a relationship with God, getting to know and understand Him deeply, we become the embodiment of divinity.

This connection is called meditation in spirituality. The sweet silence experienced in meditation gives the experience of love and peace, which calms our heart, heals the wounds of the soul, and strengthens the soul. Acquiring spiritual strength gives us the ability to change our way of thinking and behaving.

When I have the power to fly, to go above the situations, I do not feel the difficulties in the situation, so quick and steady progress is experienced. When I am up above everything down below, (even the biggest mountain) seems very tiny and insignificant.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)