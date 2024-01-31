Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

I know I look scared, I always do. That’s just how I am. I am very shy. I was born at the Hampton Inn back in the summer of 2021. My mom Juliet had three of us. The ladies there fed us until we got big enough to be caught.

They called Gail to get all of us. My siblings got adopted right away. My mom and I went to the same home with an older lady who was really loud. My mom wasn’t afraid, but I was and I hid all the time. Gail had to come find me and take me back home. My mom stayed there.

I just got my shots updated in November, and if your house is quieter I might like it. Kids screaming scares me. Gail talks softly to me when she pets me and I am okay.

If you think you might want a shy girl, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Jewel. Bottles and cans can be donated at the Redemption center to help pay for the care of the cats.

A Valentine’s Day raffle is taking place at Up the Creek Consignment in Owego until Feb. 10 to raise money for the cats, so be sure to visit them on Main Street, and across from the Courthouse Square.